Aster.Aries wins thriller in OMEGA League: Asia tourney

Aster.Aries survived a marathon match on Sunday to move into first place in Group B of the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament.
For The Dream, tied with AA in group play entering the day, won the first map in 37 minutes. But AA, (3-0 match record, 6-3 map record) outlasted FTD (2-1, 5-3) in the second map, which lasted 70 minutes. AA took the deciding third map in 59 minutes.
In another 2-1 match, Execration (2-1, 4-4) topped Cignal Ultra (0-3, 2-6), sandwiching map wins in 38 and 44 minutes around a 43-minute loss in the second map. Execration remained in third place in Group A.
The round robin of the $40,000 tournament runs through Saturday, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams clinch a spot in the lower bracket, with the fourth- and fifth-place finishers in each group squaring off for a spot in the lower bracket.
The last-place team from each group is eliminated. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Aug. 22.
Round-robin play continues Monday with Neon Esports and 496 Gaming battling for the Group A lead and LING ER taking on DeMonster in Group B.
The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division standings through Sunday, with match record and map record:
T1. Neon Esports, 3-0 (6-1)
T1. 496 Gaming, 3-0 (6-1)
3. Execration, 2-1 (4-4)
4. Team Adroit, 1-2 (3-5)
T5. Cignal Ultra, 0-3 (2-6)
T5. Reality Rift, 0-3 (2-6)
1. Aster.Aries, 3-0 (6-3)
2. For The Dream, 2-1 (5-3)
3. DeMonster, 2-1 (4-4)
T4. LING ER, 1-2 (4-5)
T4. EHOME.Immortal, 1-2 (4-5)
6. Blaze, 0-3 (3-6)
—Field Level Media