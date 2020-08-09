Aster.Aries wins thriller in OMEGA League: Asia tourney

Aster.Aries survived a marathon match on Sunday to move into first place in Group B of the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament.

For The Dream, tied with AA in group play entering the day, won the first map in 37 minutes. But AA, (3-0 match record, 6-3 map record) outlasted FTD (2-1, 5-3) in the second map, which lasted 70 minutes. AA took the deciding third map in 59 minutes.

In another 2-1 match, Execration (2-1, 4-4) topped Cignal Ultra (0-3, 2-6), sandwiching map wins in 38 and 44 minutes around a 43-minute loss in the second map. Execration remained in third place in Group A.

The round robin of the $40,000 tournament runs through Saturday, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams clinch a spot in the lower bracket, with the fourth- and fifth-place finishers in each group squaring off for a spot in the lower bracket.

The last-place team from each group is eliminated. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Aug. 22.

Round-robin play continues Monday with Neon Esports and 496 Gaming battling for the Group A lead and LING ER taking on DeMonster in Group B.

The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division standings through Sunday, with match record and map record:

GROUP A

T1. Neon Esports, 3-0 (6-1)

T1. 496 Gaming, 3-0 (6-1)

3. Execration, 2-1 (4-4)

4. Team Adroit, 1-2 (3-5)

T5. Cignal Ultra, 0-3 (2-6)

T5. Reality Rift, 0-3 (2-6)

GROUP B

1. Aster.Aries, 3-0 (6-3)

2. For The Dream, 2-1 (5-3)

3. DeMonster, 2-1 (4-4)

T4. LING ER, 1-2 (4-5)

T4. EHOME.Immortal, 1-2 (4-5)

6. Blaze, 0-3 (3-6)

—Field Level Media