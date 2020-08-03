DeMonster win opener in Omega League Asia Divine Division

DeMonster and Execration each recorded 2-1 wins on Monday in their respective OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division contests.

DeMonster dispatched EHOME.Immortal in a Group B clash after sandwiching victories in 46 and 42 minutes, respectively, around a 26-minute setback in the second map.

Execration outlasted Reality Rift in a Group A tilt after posting wins in 65 and 27 minutes, respectively, around a 26-minute loss in the second map.

The Dota 2 tournament, which began Aug. 1 and runs through Aug. 22, will feature a total of 12 teams — six from each region — playing for a prize pool of $40,000.

Each team will play in a series of best-of-three games in a round-robin format to determine the top seeds at the end of the group stage. The top two teams will advance to the upper bracket, while the third-place club will move to the lower bracket along with the fourth- and fifth-place teams from each group for a separate play-in stage.

The grand final features a best-of-five series while all other matches are best-of-three.

Play continues Tuesday with Blaze facing LING ER and Neon Esports challenging Reality Rift.

The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division standings through Monday, with match record and game record:

GROUP A

1. 496 Gaming, 1-0 (2-0)

1. Neon Esports, 1-0 (2-0)

3. Execration, 1-0 (2-1)

4. Reality Rift, 0-1 (1-2)

5. Cignal Ultra, 0-1 (0-2)

5. Team Adroit, 0-1 (0-2)

GROUP B

1. Aster.Aries, 1-0 (2-1)

1. DeMonster, 1-0 (2-1)

1. For The Dream, 1-0 (2-1)

4. Blaze, 0-1 (1-2)

4. EHOME.Immortal, 0-1 (1-2)

4. LING ER, 0-1 (1-2)

