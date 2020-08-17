EHOME, Execration move on at OMEGA League: Asia

EHOME.Immortal and Execration eliminated a pair of higher seeds in the lower-bracket playoffs at the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament on Monday.

Both teams, fifth-place finishers in play in their respective groups, won play-in games on Sunday. They’ll have a day off on Tuesday as they await their next opponents — the losers of the day’s upper-bracket playoffs.

EHOME.Immortal swept DeMonster in wins of 35 and 36 minutes. They’ll play the loser of the match between 496 Gaming and For The Dream on Wednesday.

Execration also made quick work of Reality Rift, knocking them out in maps of 34 and 32 minutes. Execration will take on the loser of the contest pitting Aster.Aries against Neon Esports.

Aster and 496 finished group play at 5-0. Neon and 496 were 4-1.

All matches in the $40,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Saturday.

OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division prize pool (place, prize money and team):

1st, $14,000 — TBD

2nd, $7,500 — TBD

3rd, $5,000 — TBD

4th, $3,500 — TBD

5th-6th, $2,000 — TBD, TBD

7th-8th, $1,500 - Reality Rift, DeMonster

9th-10th, $1,000 — Adroit Esports, Blaze

11th, $500 — Cignal Ultra

DQ, $0 — LING ER

—Field Level Media