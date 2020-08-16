EHOME, Execration win play-in games in OMEGA League: Asia

EHOME.Immortal and Execration won their respective play-in contests at the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament on Sunday.

EHOME.Immortal posted a 2-1 victory over Adroit Esports to advance to a lower-bracket matchup against DeMonster on Monday. EHOME sandwiched wins in 30 and 34 minutes around a second-map setback of 35 minutes.

Execration also secured a 2-1 win over Blaze to advance to Monday’s lower-bracket matchup versus Reality Rift. Execration sandwiched wins in 41 and 21 minutes around a 48-minute defeat in the second map.

When the first round of the upper-bracket playoffs begins next week, 496 Gaming will face For The Dream and Aster.Aries will take on Neon Esports.

All matches in the $40,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Aug. 22.

OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division prize pool (place, prize money and team):

1st, $14,000 — TBD

2nd, $7,500 — TBD

3rd, $5,000 — TBD

4th, $3,500 — TBD

5th-6th, $2,000 — TBD, TBD

7th-8th, $1,500 — TBD, TBD

9th-10th, $1,000 — Adroit Esports, Blaze

11th, $500 — Cignal Ultra

DQ, $0 — LING ER

—Field Level Media