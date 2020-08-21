Execration sweeps into OMEGA League: Asia grand final

Execration continued their surprising run at the $40,000 OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament by sweeping Neon Esports on Friday to reach the grand final.
Execration won the first map in 27 minutes, then sealed the match with a 32-minute victory on the second map.
It was the fourth straight sweep in the lower bracket for the team that finished fifth in Group A and had to survive a play-in match just to reach the playoffs.
They’ll face 496 Gaming in Saturday’s best-of-five final.
Neon Esports received $5,000 for their third-place finish.
OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division prize pool (place, prize money and team):
1st, $14,000 — TBD
2nd, $7,500 — TBD
3rd, $5,000 — Neon Esports
4th, $3,500 — EHOME.Immortal
5th-6th, $2,000 — Aster.Aries, For The Dream
7th-8th, $1,500 - Reality Rift, DeMonster
9th-10th, $1,000 — Adroit Esports, Blaze
11th, $500 — Cignal Ultra
—Field Level Media