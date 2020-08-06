For The Dream, 496 win again in OMEGA League: Asia

For The Dream and 496 Gaming joined the group of teams at 2-0 with efficient victories in the Omega League: Asia Divine Division tournament on Thursday.

In Group A, 496 (2-0 match record, 4-0 map record) swept Execration (1-1, 2-3) with wins of 22 and 36 minutes.

FTD (2-0, 4-1) defeated Group B opponent DeMonster (1-1, 2-3) in an hour, winning their maps in 31 and 29 minutes.

The single round robin of the $40,000 tournament runs through Aug. 15, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams clinch a spot in the lower bracket, with the fourth- and fifth-place finishers in each group squaring off for a spot in the lower bracket.

The last-place team from each group is eliminated. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Aug. 22.

Round-robin play continues Friday with Neon Esports and Team Adroit playing in a Group A contest and LING ER meeting winless EHOME.Immortal in Group B.

The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division standings through Thursday, with match record and map record:

GROUP A

T1. Neon Esports, 2-0 (4-0)

T1. 496 Gaming, 2-0 (4-0)

T3. Execration, 1-1 (2-3)

T3. Team Adroit, 1-1 (2-3)

T5. Cignal Ultra, 0-2 (1-4)

T5. Reality Rift, 0-2 (1-4)

GROUP B

1. For The Dream, 2-0 (4-1)

2. Aster.Aries, 2-0 (4-2)

3. LING ER, 1-1 (3-3)

4. DeMonster, 1-1 (2-3)

T5. EHOME.Immortal, 0-2 (2-4)

T5. Blaze, 0-2 (2-4)

—Field Level Media