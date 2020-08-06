For The Dream, 496 win again in OMEGA League: Asia

For The Dream and 496 Gaming joined the group of teams at 2-0 with efficient victories in the Omega League: Asia Divine Division tournament on Thursday.
In Group A, 496 (2-0 match record, 4-0 map record) swept Execration (1-1, 2-3) with wins of 22 and 36 minutes.
FTD (2-0, 4-1) defeated Group B opponent DeMonster (1-1, 2-3) in an hour, winning their maps in 31 and 29 minutes.
The single round robin of the $40,000 tournament runs through Aug. 15, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams clinch a spot in the lower bracket, with the fourth- and fifth-place finishers in each group squaring off for a spot in the lower bracket.
The last-place team from each group is eliminated. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Aug. 22.
Round-robin play continues Friday with Neon Esports and Team Adroit playing in a Group A contest and LING ER meeting winless EHOME.Immortal in Group B.
The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division standings through Thursday, with match record and map record:
T1. Neon Esports, 2-0 (4-0)
T1. 496 Gaming, 2-0 (4-0)
T3. Execration, 1-1 (2-3)
T3. Team Adroit, 1-1 (2-3)
T5. Cignal Ultra, 0-2 (1-4)
T5. Reality Rift, 0-2 (1-4)
1. For The Dream, 2-0 (4-1)
2. Aster.Aries, 2-0 (4-2)
3. LING ER, 1-1 (3-3)
4. DeMonster, 1-1 (2-3)
T5. EHOME.Immortal, 0-2 (2-4)
T5. Blaze, 0-2 (2-4)
—Field Level Media