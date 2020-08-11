For The Dream cruise in OMEGA League: Asia tourney

For The Dream swept EHOME.Immortal on Tuesday to inch closer to first place in Group B of the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament.

For The Dream (3-1 match record, 7-3 map record) moved within a half-game of Aster.Aries (3-0, 6-3) after recording wins in 24 and 58 minutes, respectively.

EHOME.Immortal (1-3, 4-7) reside in fifth place in Group B.

In a Group A match, Team Adroit (2-2, 5-6) rallied from a one-map deficit to defeat Execration (2-2, 5-6). Execration posted a 33-minute win in the first map before dropping decisions in 32 and 48 minutes, respectively.

The round robin of the $40,000 tournament runs through Saturday, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams clinch a spot in the lower bracket, with the fourth- and fifth-place finishers in each group squaring off for a spot in the lower bracket.

The last-place team from each group is eliminated. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Aug. 22.

Round-robin play continues Wednesday with Blaze bidding for their first win against Aster Aries and Reality Rift and Cignal Ultra attempting to do the same at the other’s expense.

The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division standings through Tuesday, with match record and map record:

GROUP A

1. 496 Gaming, 4-0 (8-2)

2. Neon Esports, 3-1 (7-3)

3. Team Adroit, 2-2 (5-6)

4. Execration, 2-2 (5-6)

T5. Cignal Ultra, 0-3 (2-6)

T5. Reality Rift, 0-3 (2-6)

GROUP B

1. Aster.Aries, 3-0 (6-3)

2. For The Dream, 3-1 (7-3)

3. LING ER, 2-2 (6-6)

4. DeMonster, 2-2 (5-6)

5. EHOME.Immortal, 1-3 (4-7)

6. Blaze, 0-3 (3-6)

—Field Level Media