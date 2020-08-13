LING ER disqualified at OMEGA League: Asia tourney

LING ER were disqualified from the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament before their match Thursday due to allegations of match-fixing.

WePlay! Esports said in a press release it had examined unusual betting activity around LING ER’s 2-1 win Sunday against DeMonster, specifically the second map which LING ER lost in 34 minutes.

“We’ve looked at the match between Linger and DeMonster ourselves and asked for opinions and any data from analysts, players, and representatives of betting companies,” WePlay! said in a statement. “The evidence we have and the subjective opinions we heard are consistent that Linger lost the second game of the series intentionally.”

The following players are banned from any WePlay! Esports or Epic Esports events for one year, through Aug. 13, 2021: Yeo “TigerCat” Chun Kiat, Wang Jie, Law Chee Hoong, Liew “Bee” Wei Hang and Hao “76561198125784995” Zeng.

LING ER entered the tournament as a late replacement for Team Ocean.

With the disqualification, For The Dream (4-1 match record, 7-3 map record) earned a win in Thursday’s scheduled Group B match against LING ER.

In other action, Neon Esports (4-1, 9-3) remained in second place in Group A with a sweep of Execration (2-3, 5-8) in 52 and 39 minutes.

The round robin of the $40,000 tournament runs through Saturday, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams clinch a spot in the lower bracket, with the fourth- and fifth-place finishers in each group squaring off for a spot in the lower bracket.

The last-place team from each group is eliminated. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Aug. 22.

Round-robin play continues Friday with Group B leader Aster.Aries facing DeMonster and Cignal Ultra looking for their first win in Group A against leader 496 Gaming.

The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division standings through Thursday, with match record and map record:

GROUP A

1. 496 Gaming, 4-0 (8-2)

2. Neon Esports, 4-1 (9-3)

3. Team Adroit, 2-2 (5-6)

4. Execration, 2-3 (5-8)

5. Reality Rift, 1-3 (4-6)

6. Cignal Ultra, 0-4 (2-8)

GROUP B

1. Aster.Aries, 4-0 (6-3)

2. For The Dream, 4-1 (7-3)

3. DeMonster, 3-1 (4-4)

4. Blaze, 1-3 (3-6)

5. EHOME.Immortal, 1-3 (2-6)

DQ. LING ER, 0-5 (0-0)

—Field Level Media