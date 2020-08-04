Neon stay undefeated in Omega League: Asia Divine Division

Neon Esports moved to 2-0 in Week 1 play of OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division on Tuesday.
Neon (2-0 match record, 4-0 game record) swept Reality Rift (0-2, 1-4) with victories in 44 and 50 minutes in Group A play.
In Group B, Blaze (0-2, 2-4) won the first map in 41 minutes, but LING ER (1-1, 3-3) rebounded to take the next two maps in 37 minutes each to win the match.
The Dota 2 tournament, which began Saturday and runs through Aug. 22, features a total of 12 teams — six from each region — playing for a prize pool of $40,000.
Each team will play in a series of best-of-three games in a round-robin format to determine the top seeds at the end of the group stage. The top two teams will advance to the upper bracket, while the third-place club will move to the lower bracket along with the fourth- and fifth-place teams from each group for a separate play-in stage.
The grand final features a best-of-five series while all other matches are best-of-three.
Group-stage play continues Wednesday with EHOME.Immortal facing Aster.Aries and Cignal Ultra against Team Adroit.
The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division standings through Tuesday, with match record and game record:
1. Neon Esports, 2-0 (4-0)
2. 496 Gaming, 1-0 (2-0)
3. Execration, 1-0 (2-1)
T4. Cignal Ultra, 0-1 (0-2)
T4. Team Adroit, 0-1 (0-2)
6. Reality Rift, 0-2 (1-4)
T1. Aster.Aries, 1-0 (2-1)
T1. DeMonster, 1-0 (2-1)
T1. For The Dream, 1-0 (2-1)
4. LING ER, 1-1 (3-3)
5. EHOME.Immortal, 0-1 (1-2)
6. Blaze, 0-2 (2-4)
—Field Level Media