Neon stay undefeated in Omega League: Asia Divine Division

Neon Esports moved to 2-0 in Week 1 play of OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division on Tuesday.

Neon (2-0 match record, 4-0 game record) swept Reality Rift (0-2, 1-4) with victories in 44 and 50 minutes in Group A play.

In Group B, Blaze (0-2, 2-4) won the first map in 41 minutes, but LING ER (1-1, 3-3) rebounded to take the next two maps in 37 minutes each to win the match.

The Dota 2 tournament, which began Saturday and runs through Aug. 22, features a total of 12 teams — six from each region — playing for a prize pool of $40,000.

Each team will play in a series of best-of-three games in a round-robin format to determine the top seeds at the end of the group stage. The top two teams will advance to the upper bracket, while the third-place club will move to the lower bracket along with the fourth- and fifth-place teams from each group for a separate play-in stage.

The grand final features a best-of-five series while all other matches are best-of-three.

Group-stage play continues Wednesday with EHOME.Immortal facing Aster.Aries and Cignal Ultra against Team Adroit.

The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division standings through Tuesday, with match record and game record:

GROUP A

1. Neon Esports, 2-0 (4-0)

2. 496 Gaming, 1-0 (2-0)

3. Execration, 1-0 (2-1)

T4. Cignal Ultra, 0-1 (0-2)

T4. Team Adroit, 0-1 (0-2)

6. Reality Rift, 0-2 (1-4)

GROUP B

T1. Aster.Aries, 1-0 (2-1)

T1. DeMonster, 1-0 (2-1)

T1. For The Dream, 1-0 (2-1)

4. LING ER, 1-1 (3-3)

5. EHOME.Immortal, 0-1 (1-2)

6. Blaze, 0-2 (2-4)

