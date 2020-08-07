Neon stay undefeated in OMEGA League: Asia play

Neon Esports became the first team to reach 3-0 in the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament on Friday.

Their Group A opponent, Team Adroit (1-2 match record, 3-4 map record) won the first map in 46 minutes, but Neon (3-0, 6-1) came back to win the next map in 31 minutes, followed by a speedy 23-minute victory in the deciding map to seal the match.

In the day’s other match, a Group B contest, EHOME.Immortal (1-2, 4-5) bested LING ER (1-1, 3-3) in an evenly played contest. EHOME won the first and third maps in 40 minutes, with LING ER taking the second in 41 minutes.

The single round robin of the $40,000 tournament runs through Aug. 15, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams clinch a spot in the lower bracket, with the fourth- and fifth-place finishers in each group squaring off for a spot in the lower bracket.

The last-place team from each group is eliminated. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Aug. 22.

Round-robin play continues Saturday with Reality Rift and 496 Gaming playing in a Group A contest and Blaze taking on DeMonster in Group B.

The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division standings through Friday, with match record and map record:

GROUP A

1. Neon Esports, 3-0 (6-1)

2. 496 Gaming, 2-0 (4-0)

3. Execration, 1-1 (2-3)

4. Team Adroit, 1-2 (3-5)

T5. Cignal Ultra, 0-2 (1-4)

T5. Reality Rift, 0-2 (1-4)

GROUP B

1. For The Dream, 2-0 (4-1)

2. Aster.Aries, 2-0 (4-2)

3. DeMonster, 1-1 (2-3)

4. LING ER, 1-2 (4-5)

5. EHOME.Immortal, 1-2 (4-5)

6. Blaze, 0-2 (2-4)

—Field Level Media