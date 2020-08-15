Reality Rift lock up bye at OMEGA League: Asia tourney

Reality Rift helped themselves with a sweep on the final day of round-robin play at the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament on Saturday.

Starting the day in fifth place in Group A, Reality (2-3 match record, 6-6 map record), jumped into third place with the 2-0 win over Adroit Esports (2-3, 5-8).

The win advances Reality into the lower bracket of the playoffs, giving them a bye for the play-in stage. DeMonster finished third in Group B.

The final round-robin match saw Blaze (2-3, 5-7) hold off EHOME.Immortal (1-4, 3-8) in Group B play with a 2-1 victory.

Sunday’s play-in matches will feature Adroit taking on EHOME.Immortal and Blaze facing Execration (2-3, 5-8) with the winners advancing to face either Reality or DeMonster (3-2, 4-6) in the lower bracket.

When the first round of the upper-bracket playoffs begins next week, 496 (5-0, 10-2) will face For The Dream (4-1, 7-3) and Aster.Aries (5-0, 8-3) will take on Neon Esports (4-1, 9-3).

The last-place teams — Cignal Ultra in Group A and the disqualified LING ER in Group B — were eliminated.

All matches in the $40,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Aug. 22.

The OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division final standings, with match record and map record:

GROUP A

1. 496 Gaming, 5-0 (10-2)

2. Neon Esports, 4-1 (9-3)

3. Reality Rift, 2-3 (6-6)

4. Adroit Esports, 2-3 (5-8)

5. Execration, 2-3 (5-8)

6. Cignal Ultra, 0-5 (2-10)

GROUP B

1. Aster.Aries, 5-0 (8-3)

2. For The Dream, 4-1 (7-3)

3. DeMonster, 3-2 (4-6)

4. Blaze, 2-3 (5-7)

5. EHOME.Immortal, 1-4 (3-8)

DQ. LING ER, 0-5 (0-0)

—Field Level Media