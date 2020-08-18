496 Gaming, Neon Esports advance in OMEGA League: Asia

496 Gaming and Neon Esports won their respective contests on Tuesday to advance to the upper-bracket final at the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division tournament.

496 Gaming recorded a 2-1 victory over For The Dream after sandwiching wins in 41 and 32 minutes, respectively, around a 39-minute setback in the second map.

For the Dream fell into the lower bracket and faces EHOME.Immortal in a second-round encounter on Wednesday. EHOME.Immortal defeated Adroit Esports in the play-in match and swept DeMonster in the first round of the lower bracket.

Neon Esports posted convincing victories in 16 and 28 minutes, respectively, in their sweep of Aster.Aries to set up their upper-bracket final matchup on Thursday.

Aster.Aries aim to rebound on Wednesday when they face Execration in a second-round contest. Execration defeated Blaze in their play-in match before sweeping Reality Rift in a lower-bracket first-round clash.

All matches in the $40,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Saturday.

OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division prize pool (place, prize money and team):

1st, $14,000 — TBD

2nd, $7,500 — TBD

3rd, $5,000 — TBD

4th, $3,500 — TBD

5th-6th, $2,000 — TBD, TBD

7th-8th, $1,500 - Reality Rift, DeMonster

9th-10th, $1,000 — Adroit Esports, Blaze

11th, $500 — Cignal Ultra

DQ, $0 — LING ER

—Field Level Media