Execration, EHOME.Immortal win again at OMEGA League: Asia

Execration and EHOME.Immortal continued unexpected runs at the OMEGA League: Asia Diving Division tournament on Wednesday.

Each team finished in fifth place in their respective group during the seeding round but are two wins away from reaching Saturday’s grand final.

They square off Friday in the third round of the lower-bracket playoffs, ending the magical ride of one of the teams.

To advance, each ousted one of the top teams from group play.

Execration swept Aster.Aries, the winner of Group B, in maps of 34 and 24 minutes.

EHOME.Immortal didn’t have as easy of a match. They outlasted For The Dream, the second-place finisher in Group B, in a 55-minute map for starters, then dropped the second map in 43 minutes. EHOME came back to win the third in 34 minutes to seal the victory.

On Thursday, 496 Gaming and Neon Esports will clash in the upper-bracket final. The winner will advance to Saturday’s scheduled grand final, while the loser will drop to the lower bracket to face the winner between Execration and EHOME for a berth in the grand final.

All matches in the $40,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final.

OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division prize pool (place, prize money and team):

1st, $14,000 — TBD

2nd, $7,500 — TBD

3rd, $5,000 — TBD

4th, $3,500 — TBD

5th-6th, $2,000 — Aster.Aries, For The Dream

7th-8th, $1,500 - Reality Rift, DeMonster

9th-10th, $1,000 — Adroit Esports, Blaze

11th, $500 — Cignal Ultra

DQ, $0 — LING ER

—Field Level Media