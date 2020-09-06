Team Secret sweep way to OMEGA League: Europe title

Team Secret captured the championship of the $500,000 OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division with a 3-0 sweep of OG on Sunday.

With the win, Secret will take home $200,000. OG won $125,000 as the runner-up.

“Thank you @OmegaDotaLeague for this amazing tournament! And thank you to our fans for following us through this amazing journey,” Secret tweeted after the win.

OG worked their way into the grand final with a 2-0 win over Team Nigma in the lower-bracket final earlier Sunday, taking both maps in 36 minutes.

Secret jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the grand final, winning the first map in a 53-minute marathon. It got easier from there, with Secret winning the next two maps in 30 and 23 minutes, respectively.

Twelve teams began play on Aug. 14 in the Europe Immortal Division, split into two groups of six. Nigma won $60,000 for their third-place finish.

OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division prize pool

1. $200,000 -Team Secret

2. $125,000 — OG

3. $60,000 - Team Nigma

4. $30,000 — Alliance

5-6. $20,000 — Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses

7-8. $15,000 — Virtus.pro, Vikin.gg

9-10. $5,000 — FlyToMoon, 5men.

11-12. $2,500 — Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas

—Field Level Media