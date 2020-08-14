Alliance cruise to win in OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division

Alliance swept Virtus.pro on Friday in their teams’ opening contest of the OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division tournament.

Alliance (1-0 match record, 2-0 map record) posted wins in 24 and 54 minutes to win their Group A match against Virtus.pro (0-1, 0-2).

Also on Friday, 5men secured a 2-1 victory over Natus Vincere in another Group A match while OG notched a 2-1 win over Vikin.gg in a Group B tilt.

For 5men (1-0, 2-1), they sandwiched wins in 36 and 39 minutes around a second-map setback of 30 minutes against Natus Vincere (0-1, 1-2).

OG (1-0, 2-1) overcame a 46-minute defeat in the first map to secure wins in 35 and 22 minutes, respectively, over Vikin.gg (0-1, 1-2).

All matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 6. The playoffs begin on Sept. 2.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams from each group will head to the lower bracket while the fourth- and fifth-place clubs from each group advance to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket.

Eliminated teams advance to the upper bracket round 2 of the divine division’s playoffs.

Play continues on Saturday with Ninjas in Pyjamas facing Vikin.gg in a Group B encounter, while Evil Geniuses challenge 5men and Team Nigma tangle with Alliance in Group A tilts.

The OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division standings through Friday, with match record and map record:

GROUP A

1. Alliance, 1-0 (2-0)

2. 5men, 1-0 (2-1)

T3. Evil Geniuses, 0-0 (0-0)

T3. Team Nigma, 0-0 (0-0)

5. Natus Vincere, 0-1 (1-2)

6. Virtus.pro, 0-1 (0-2)

GROUP B

1. OG, 1-0 (2-1)

T2. Fly To Moon, 0-0 (0-0)

T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-0 (0-0)

T2. Team Liquid, 0-0 (0-0)

T2. Team Secret, 0-0 (0-0)

6. Vikin.gg, 0-1, (1-2)

—Field Level Media