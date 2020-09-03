Alliance, Liquid advance in OMEGA League: Europe playoffs

Team Liquid and Alliance advanced in the lower bracket of the OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division playoffs on Wednesday.

Team Liquid secured a 2-1 win over Virtus.pro while Alliance scored a 2-0 sweep over Vikin.gg.

Both teams will await the losers of upper-bracket action in the next round. In the upper bracket on Thursday, Team Nigma face OG and Team Secret will take on Evil Genuises.

Team Liquid lost the opening game as Virtus.pro won in 38 minutes on green. But mid-laner Max “qojqva” Broecker of Germany led the comeback with a combined 18-2-15 kill-death-assist ratio over the final two maps, which Team Liquid won in 22 and 53 minutes, both on red.

Alliance needed 96 minutes to take the first map from Vikin.gg before closing out the series with a 38-minute win, prevailing both times on red. Linus “Limmp” Blomdin of Sweden had a combined 31-7-35 in kills-death-assist ratio for Alliance.

Twelve teams began play in the Europe Immortal Division, split into two groups of six. All matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sunday.

OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division prize pool

4. $30,000

5-6. $20,000

7-8. $15,000 — Virtus.pro, Vikin.gg

9-10. $5,000 — FlyToMoon, 5men.

11-12. $2,500 — Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas

—Field Level Media