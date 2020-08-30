Alliance survive in OMEGA League: Europe Immortal

Alliance advanced to the OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division playoffs with a 2-1 win in Sunday’s play-in game against FlyToMoon.

FlyToMoon won the first map in 35 minutes, but Alliance answered with wins in 24 and 35 minutes.

Alliance will face Vikin.gg in a lower-bracket first-round match on Wednesday.

FlyToMoon, who earned the spot in the play-in match by sweeping Ninjas in Pyjamas in a Group B tiebreaker, earned $5,000 for finishing in ninth-10th place.

FlyToMoon defeated NiP in 32 and 33 minutes.

Twelve teams began play in the Europe Immortal Division, split into two groups of six. All matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 6.

Action continues Tuesday with Team Liquid facing 5men in another play-in match. The winner will meet Virtus.pro in the lower bracket’s first round.

OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division prize pool:

4. $30,000

5-6. $20,000

7-8. $15,000

9-10. $5,000 — FlyToMoon.

11-12. $2,500 — Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas

—Field Level Media