Alliance, Team Nigma stay alive at OMEGA League: Europe playoffs

Alliance’s run through the OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division playoffs continued Friday, as the squad topped Evil Geniuses 2-1 in an elimination game to advance to the lower-bracket semifinal.

They will face Team Nigma, a 2-0 winner over Team Liquid in Friday’s other elimination game, in Saturday’s lower bracket semi.

Alliance tied for one of the two play-in spots out of Group A and were a map away from not even making the bracket. But after pulling off a reverse sweep of FlyToMoon in the play-in game last Sunday, they have won back-to-back elimination matches to remain one of four teams standing.

On Friday, Alliance jumped out on top with a 43-minute win in first map. EG responded with a 25-minute win to even the match up, but Alliance advanced with another long win, this time in 40 minutes.

Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov of Bulgaria led Alliance with kill/death/assist averages of 7.3/3.0/5.3. A trio of Alliance players averaged better than 10 assists, with Simon “Handsken” Haag of Sweden leading the way at 11.3.

In the other elimination match, Nigma needed 42 minutes to win Map 1, but only 22 to finish off the sweep.

Jordan’s Amer “Miracle-“ Al-Barkawi posted a 10.5/2.0/10/5 KDA ratio to pace Nigma, while Omar “w33” Aliwi of Romania averaged 18.5 assists.

Twelve teams began play in the Europe Immortal Division, split into two groups of six. All matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sunday.

After the Alliance-Nigma match, OG will face Team Secret in the second half of Saturday’s doubleheader. The winner of that match will advance to the grand final, while the loser will play the Alliance-Nigma winner earlier Sunday in the lower-bracket final.

OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division prize pool

4. $30,000

5-6. $20,000 — Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses

7-8. $15,000 — Virtus.pro, Vikin.gg

9-10. $5,000 — FlyToMoon, 5men.

11-12. $2,500 — Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas

—Field Level Media