EG sweep in opener at OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division

Evil Geniuses swept 5men on Saturday in their opening match of the OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division tournament.

EG (1-0 match record, 2-0 map) won in 32 minutes and 33 minutes, dropping 5men to 1-1 (2-3 map) in Group A action. 5men opened on Friday and defeated Natus Vincere.

In other action Saturday, Vikin.gg evened their record at 1-1 with a 2-1 victory over Ninjas in Pyjamas in Group B, and Team Nigma won their opener by defeating Alliance, 2-1, in Group A. It was the opener for Team Nigma while Alliance drops to 1-1 (3-2).

Vikin.gg lost the first map to NiP in 30 minutes but rallied to take the last two maps in 35 and 51 minutes. It was NiP’s first match.

Nigma opened with a win in 46 minutes only to drop the second map to Alliance in 26 minutes. Nigma then won the decider in 53 minutes.

All matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 6. The playoffs begin on Sept. 2.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams from each group will head to the lower bracket while the fourth- and fifth-place clubs from each group advance to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket.

Eliminated teams advance to the upper bracket round 2 of the divine division’s playoffs.

Play continues Sunday with OG playing NiP in Group B, Team Secret taking on Team Liquid in the first match for both, also in Group B, and Virtus.pro facing Natus Vincere in Group A action. VP and Na’Vi are both searching for their first victories.

FlyToMoon is the only team that won’t play in the opening weekend.

The OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division standings through Friday, with match record and map record:

GROUP A

1. Evil Geniuses, 1-0 (2-0)

2. Team Nigma, 1-0 (2-1)

3. Alliance, 1-1 (3-2)

4. 5men, 1-1 (2-3)

5. Natus Vincere, 0-1 (1-2)

6. Virtus.pro, 0-1 (0-2)

GROUP B

1. OG, 1-0 (2-1)

2. Vikin.gg, 1-1, (3-3)

T3. Fly To Moon, 0-0 (0-0)

T3. Team Liquid, 0-0 (0-0)

T3. Team Secret, 0-0 (0-0)

6. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-1 (1-2)

—Field Level Media