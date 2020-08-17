OG improve to 2-0 at OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division

OG became the first team to get to 2-0 at the OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division on Sunday, sweeping Ninjas in Pyjamas in a pair of matches that lasted just less than an hour combined.

With the loss, NiP joined Natus Vincere as teams winless through their first two matches. Sunday was the third day of the event, which will take three days off before resuming Thursday.

Twelve teams are entered in the Europe Immortal Division, split into two groups of six.

All matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 6. The playoffs begin Sept. 2.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams from each group will head to the lower bracket while the fourth- and fifth-place clubs from each group advance to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket.

The sixth-place teams in each group are placed in Round 1 of the upper bracket in the divine division’s playoffs, while play-in game losers are placed in Round 2 of the divine division’s upper bracket.

OG got play started Sunday with a 28-minute win, then followed that up with a 31-minute win to take down NiP in a Group B match.

Team Secret (1-0) then beat Team Liquid (0-1) in three maps in another Group B match, losing the first map in 51 minutes before reverse-sweeping with 34- and 47- minute wins.

Virtus.pro (1-1) won the day’s third and final match with their own reverse sweep, falling to Na’Vi in 45 minutes before winning in 34 and 32 minutes to pick up their first win in Group A.

FlyToMoon is the only team that did not play in the opening weekend of the event. FTM opens its tournament with Thursday’s first game, a Group B clash with Vikin.gg.

OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division schedule

Thursday

FlyToMoon vs. Vikin.gg

Team Secret vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

Team Nigma vs. Evil Geniuses

OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division standings through Sunday, with match and map records

Group A

1, Evil Geniuses, 1-0 (2-0)

2. Team Nigma, 1-0 (2-1)

3. Alliance, 1-1 (3-2)

T4. 5men, 1-1 (2-3)

T4. Virtus.pro, 1-1 (2-3)

6. Natus Vincere, 0-2 (2-4)

Group B

1. OG, 2-0 (4-1)

2. Team Secret, 1-0 (2-1)

3. Vikin.gg, 1-1 (3-3)

4. FlyToMoon, 0-0 (0-0)

5. Team Liquid, 0-1 (1-2)

6. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-2 (1-4)

—Field Level Media