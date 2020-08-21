OG, Vikin.gg stay hot in OMEGA League: Europe Immortal

OG remained unbeaten by sweeping FlyToMoon on Friday in a Group B clash in OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division.

OG improved to 3-0 in matches, with a 6-1 map record. after notching wins in 45 and 42 minutes over FlyToMoon (0-2, 1-4).

Vikin.gg (3-1, 7-5) remained hot on OG’s tail in Group B with a 2-1 victory over Team Liquid (0-2, 2-4).

Vikin.gg sandwiched wins in 32 and 57 minutes around a 36-minute setback in the second map.

Also on Friday, Team Nigma (2-1, 5-4) moved into second place in Group A following a 2-1 victory over 5men (1-2, 3-5).

Team Nigma dropped the first map in 47 minutes before bouncing back with wins in 28 and 23 minutes, respectively.

Twelve teams are entered in the Europe Immortal Division, split into two groups of six. All matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 6. The playoffs begin Sept. 2.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams from each group will head to the lower bracket, while the fourth- and fifth-place clubs from each group advance to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket.

The sixth-place teams in each group will be placed in Round 1 of the upper bracket in the divine division’s playoffs, while play-in game losers are placed in Round 2 of the divine division’s upper bracket.

Action continues Saturday with three matches:

Alliance vs. 5men

Team Secret vs. Vikin.gg

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. FlyToMoon

OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division standings through Friday, with match and map records

Group A

1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0 (4-1)

2. Team Nigma, 2-1 (5-4)

3. Alliance, 1-1 (3-2)

4. Virtus.pro, 1-1 (2-3)

5. 5men, 1-2 (3-5)

6. Natus Vincere, 0-2 (2-4)

Group B

1. OG, 3-0 (6-1)

2. Vikin.gg, 3-1 (7-5)

3. Team Secret, 2-0 (4-1)

4. Team Liquid, 0-2 (2-4)

5. FlyToMoon, 0-2 (1-4)

6. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-3 (1-6)

—Field Level Media