Secret, EG reach 2-0 at OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division

Team Secret and Evil Geniuses each won on Thursday to reach 2-0 as the OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division continued following a three-day break.

Secret swept Ninjas in Pyjamas (0-3) by a 2-0 margin, while EG survived Team Nigma (1-1) for a 2-1 victory, leaving them among three remaining unbeatens. Secret are tied with OG at 2-0 atop Group B, while EG are alone atop Group A.

In Thursday’s other match, Vikin.gg (2-1) outlasted FlyToMoon (0-1) for a 2-1 victory in Group B.

Twelve teams are entered in the Europe Immortal Division, split into two groups of six. All matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 6. The playoffs begin Sept. 2.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams from each group will head to the lower bracket, while the fourth- and fifth-place clubs from each group advance to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket.

The sixth-place teams in each group will be placed in Round 1 of the upper bracket in the divine division’s playoffs, while play-in game losers are placed in Round 2 of the divine division’s upper bracket.

Secret dispatched NiP in 29 minutes on red and 39 minutes on green for the sweep, with Lasse Aukusti “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen of Finland posting a 10.5/2/10 kills/deaths/assists ratio. Secret destroyed 17 towers and eight barracks to just four and none, respectively, for NiP.

EG took the first map from Nigma in 42 minutes on red but dropped the second in 34 minutes on green. They then won the decider in 32 minutes on red. Artour “Arteezy” Babaev led the way with a 11.3/4.7/12.3 KDA ratio for the match.

Vikin.gg grabbed the early edge on FlyToMoon with a 34-minute win on red, but FlyToMoon took the second in 32 minutes on green. Vikin.gg responded with a 34-minute victory on red, as Miroslav “BooM” Bican posted an 8.3/1.7/9 KDA ratio for the match.

Action continues Friday with three matches:

Team Liquid vs. Vikin.gg

Team Nigma vs. 5men

OG vs. FlyToMoon

OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division standings through Sunday, with match and map records

Group A

1, Evil Geniuses, 2-0 (4-1)

2. Alliance, 1-1 (3-2)

3. Team Nigma, 1-1 (3-3)

T4. 5men, 1-1 (2-3)

T4. Virtus.pro, 1-1 (2-3)

6. Natus Vincere, 0-2 (2-4)

Group B

T1. OG, 2-0 (4-1)

T1. Team Secret, 2-0 (4-1)

3. Vikin.gg, 2-1 (5-4)

4. FlyToMoon, 0-1 (1-2)

5. Team Liquid, 0-1 (1-2)

6. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-3 (1-6)

—Field Level Media