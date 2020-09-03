Secret, OG advance in OMEGA League: Europe playoffs

Team Secret and OG swept their foes on Thursday to advance to the upper-bracket final of the OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division playoffs.

Group B winner Secret disposed of Evil Geniuses and OG defeated Group A winner Team Nigma in Round 1 action of the upper bracket. Secret and OG will play in the upper bracket final on Saturday. EG finished second in Group A.

Evil Geniuses and Nigma will return to action Friday in Round 2 of the lower bracket. Nigma take on Team Liquid and EG will face off against Alliance.

In Thursday’s action, OG defeated Nigma in 31 minutes and 39 minutes on red. Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen and Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng combined for 29 kills and 27 assists in the opener.

Secret defeated EG in 36 minutes on red and 34 to clinch the match on green.

Twelve teams began play in the Europe Immortal Division, split into two groups of six. All matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sunday.

OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division prize pool

4. $30,000

5-6. $20,000

7-8. $15,000 — Virtus.pro, Vikin.gg

9-10. $5,000 — FlyToMoon, 5men.

11-12. $2,500 — Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas

—Field Level Media