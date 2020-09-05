Secret reach OMEGA League: Europe grand final

Team Secret rallied to defeat OG 2-1 on Saturday and advanced to the grand final of the $500,000 OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division playoffs.

OG opened the upper-bracket final with a 34-minute win on the first map, but Secret stormed back with wins in 45 and 33 minutes to book their spot in Sunday’s title match.

“WHAT A RIDE!” Team Secret posted on Twitter.

Secret await the winner of Sunday’s lower-bracket final between OG and Team Nigma.

Nigma swept Alliance earlier Saturday in the lower bracket, winning in 39 and 44 minutes to send Alliance home in fourth place with $30,000.

Twelve teams began play on Aug. 14 in the Europe Immortal Division, split into two groups of six. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final.

OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division prize pool

3. $60,000

4. $30,000 — Alliance

5-6. $20,000 — Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses

7-8. $15,000 — Virtus.pro, Vikin.gg

9-10. $5,000 — FlyToMoon, 5men.

11-12. $2,500 — Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas

—Field Level Media