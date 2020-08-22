Secret stays unbeaten in OMEGA League: Europe Immortal

Team Secret swept Vikin.gg on Saturday to keep pace at the top of Group B in OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division.

Secret improves to 3-0, with a 6-1 map record, matching OG at the top of Group B.

In other action Saturday, 5men evened their record at 2-2 (5-6) by defeating Alliance 2-1 in Group A action and FlyToMoon (1-2, 3-4) swept Ninjas in Pyjamas (0-4, 1-8) in Group B for their first win.

Secret defeated Vikin.gg (3-2, 7-7) in 32 and 36 minutes.

5men had to rally against Alliance after dropping the first map in 47 minutes. 5men took the second in 42 minutes before winning the clincher in 41 minutes.

FlyToMoon defeated NiP in 42 and 34 minutes.

Twelve teams are entered in the Europe Immortal Division, split into two groups of six. All matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 6. The playoffs begin Sept. 2.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams from each group will head to the lower bracket, while the fourth- and fifth-place clubs from each group advance to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket.

The sixth-place teams in each group will be placed in Round 1 of the upper bracket in the divine division’s playoffs, while play-in game losers are placed in Round 2 of the divine division’s upper bracket.

Action continues Sunday with three matches:

Virtus.pro vs. 5men

NiP vs. Team Liquid

Evil Geniuses vs. Natus Vincere

OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division standings through Saturday, with match and map records:

Group A

1. Evil Geniuses, 2-0 (4-1)

2. Team Nigma, 2-1 (5-4)

3. 5men, 2-2 (5-6)

4. Virtus.pro, 1-1 (2-3)

5. Alliance (1-2, 4-4)

6. Natus Vincere, 0-2 (2-4)

Group B

1. OG, 3-0 (6-1)

2. Team Secret, 3-0 (6-1)

3. Vikin.gg, 3-2 (7-7)

4. FlyToMoon, 1-2 (3-4)

5. Team Liquid, 0-2 (2-4)

6. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 0-4 (1-8)

—Field Level Media