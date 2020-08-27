Secret still unbeaten at OMEGA League: Europe Immortal

Team Secret swept FlyToMoon on Thursday to stay unbeaten in Group B play in the OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division.

Secret (4-0 match record, 8-1 map record) posted wins in 36 and 20 minutes to move ahead of idle OG (3-0, 6-1).

Team Nigma and Evil Geniuses also picked up wins Thursday to remain at the top of Group A.

Nigma (3-1, 7-5) posted a 2-1 victory over Virtus.pro (2-2, 5-5) and EG (3-1, 6-3) swept Alliance (1-3, 4-6).

Nigma lost the opener in 33 minutes before rallying with wins in 31 and 32 minutes.

EG defeated Alliance in 48 and 45 minutes.

Twelve teams are entered in the Europe Immortal Division, split into two groups of six. All matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 6. The playoffs begin Sept. 2.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams from each group will head to the lower bracket, while the fourth- and fifth-place clubs from each group move on to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket.

The sixth-place teams in each group will be placed in Round 1 of the upper bracket in the divine division’s playoffs, while play-in game losers are placed in Round 2 of the divine division’s upper bracket.

Action resumes Friday with three matches:

Natus Vincere vs. Alliance

Team Liquid vs. FlyToMoon

Team Secret vs. OG

OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division standings through Thursday, with match and map records:

Group A

1. Evil Geniuses, 3-1 (6-3)

2. Team Nigma, 3-1 (7-5)

3. Virtus.pro, 2-2 (-5)

4. 5men, 2-3 (5-8)

5. Natus Vincere, 1-2 (4-4)

6. Alliance 1-3, (4-6)

Group B

1. Team Secret, 4-0 (8-1)

2. OG, 3-0 (6-1)

3. Vikin.gg, 3-2 (7-7)

4. FlyToMoon, 1-3 (3-6)

5. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-4 (3-8)

6. Team Liquid, 0-3 (2-6)

