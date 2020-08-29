Team Nigma win Group A in OMEGA League: Europe Immortal

Team Nigma swept Natus Vincere on Saturday to finish in first place of Group A in the OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division.

Team Nigma (4-1 match record, 9-5 map record) posted wins in 42 and 45 minutes to punch their ticket to an upper-bracket first-round match against OG on Thursday.

Natus Vincere (1-4, 4-8) finished group play in the cellar of Group A.

In another Group A match, Virtus.pro (3-2, 7-6) secured a 2-1 win over Evil Geniuses (3-2, 7-5) after sandwiching victories in 48 and 25 minutes around a setback in 37 minutes.

Despite the loss, Evil Geniuses advanced to the upper bracket and will face Team Secret in a first-round match on Thursday.

Virtus.pro, however, fell to the lower bracket and will await their foe for Wednesday’s match.

Also on Saturday, Team Liquid (2-3, 6-6) swept OG (3-2, 6-5) in a Group B match following wins in 35 and 29 minutes, respectively.

While OG advanced to the upper bracket, Team Liquid will face 5men (2-3, 5-8) on Sunday in the play-in stage.

Also in the play-in stage is Alliance (2-3, 6-6), who will await their adversary. They will face the winner of the Sunday’s tiebreaker match pitting FlyToMoon (1-4, 3-8) and Ninjas in Pyjamas (1-4, 3-8).

Twelve teams are entered in the Europe Immortal Division, split into two groups of six. All matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 6. The playoffs begin Sept. 2.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams from each group will head to the lower bracket, while the fourth- and fifth-place clubs from each group move on to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket.

The sixth-place teams in each group will be placed in Round 1 of the upper bracket in the divine division’s playoffs, while play-in game losers are placed in Round 2 of the divine division’s upper bracket.

OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division standings through Saturday, with match and map records:

Group A

1. Team Nigma, 4-1 (9-5)

2. Evil Geniuses, 3-2 (7-5)

3. Virtus.pro, 3-2 (7-6)

4. Alliance, 2-3 (6-6)

5. 5men, 2-3 (5-8)

6. Natus Vincere, 1-4 (4-8)

Group B

1. Team Secret, 5-0 (10-1)

2. OG, 3-2 (6-5)

3. Vikin.gg, 3-2 (7-7)

4. Team Liquid, 2-3 (6-6)

5. FlyToMoon, 1-4 (3-8)

6. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-4 (3-8)

—Field Level Media