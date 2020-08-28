Team Secret stay perfect in OMEGA League

Team Secret swept OG on Friday to stay unbeaten in Group B play in the OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division.

Secret (5-0 match record, 10-1 map record) notched victories in 23 and 27 minutes to knock off OG (3-1, 6-3). The win also clinched the top spot in Group B for Secret, and OG can lock up a second-place finish in the group with a win in the group play finale on Sunday.

Alliance and Team Liquid also won on Friday to move up the standings in Group A and B, respectively.

Alliance (2-3, 6-6) moved up to fourth in Group A by sweeping Natus Vincere (1-3, 4-6). They won their maps in 36 and 32 minutes.

Team Liquid (1-3, 4-6) won its first match of the season with a 2-0 win over FlyToMoon (1-4, 3-8). Liquid won in 47 and then 30 minutes.

Twelve teams are entered in the Europe Immortal Division, split into two groups of six. All matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 6. The playoffs begin Sept. 2.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams from each group will head to the lower bracket, while the fourth- and fifth-place clubs from each group move on to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket.

The sixth-place teams in each group will be placed in Round 1 of the upper bracket in the divine division’s playoffs, while play-in game losers are placed in Round 2 of the divine division’s upper bracket.

Action resumes Saturday with three matches: OG vs. Team Liquid; Team Nigma vs. Natus Vincere; Virtus.pro vs. Evil Geniuses

OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division standings through Friday, with match and map records:

Group A

1. Evil Geniuses, 3-1 (6-3)

2. Team Nigma, 3-1 (7-5)

3. Virtus.pro, 2-2 (5-5)

4. Alliance 2-3, (6-6)

5. 5men, 2-3 (5-8)

6. Natus Vincere, 1-3 (4-6)

Group B

1. Team Secret, 5-0 (10-1)

2. OG, 3-1 (6-3)

3. Vikin.gg, 3-2 (7-7)

4. Team Liquid, 1-3 (4-6)

5. FlyToMoon, 1-4 (3-8)

6. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-4 (3-8)

—Field Level Media