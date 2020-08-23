Virtus.pro cruise in OMEGA League: Europe Immortal

Virtus.pro swept 5men on Sunday to keep pace at the top of Group A in OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division.

Virtus.pro (2-1 match record, 4-3 map record) recorded wins in 23 and 27 minutes to stay in step with Evil Geniuses (2-1, 4-3) and Team Nigma (2-1, 5-4).

The loss kept 5men (2-3, 5-8) in fourth place in Group A.

Natus Vincere (1-2, 4-4) and Ninjas in Pyjamas (1-4, 3-8) each notched their first wins after recording sweeps on Sunday.

Na’Vi secured wins in 47 and 48 minutes to dispatch Evil Geniuses in a Group A tilt, while NiP upended Team Liquid (0-3, 2-6) in a Group B contest following victories in 34 and 32 minutes, respectively.

Twelve teams are entered in the Europe Immortal Division, split into two groups of six. All matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final, scheduled for Sept. 6. The playoffs begin Sept. 2.

The group stage features a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third-place teams from each group will head to the lower bracket, while the fourth- and fifth-place clubs from each group advance to the play-in stage to determine who advances to the lower bracket.

The sixth-place teams in each group will be placed in Round 1 of the upper bracket in the divine division’s playoffs, while play-in game losers are placed in Round 2 of the divine division’s upper bracket.

Action resumes Thursday with three matches:

Team Secret vs. FlyToMoon

Virtus.pro vs. Team Nigma

Evil Geniuses vs. Alliance

OMEGA League: Europe Immortal Division standings through Sunday, with match and map records:

Group A

1. Evil Geniuses, 2-1 (4-3)

2. Team Nigma, 2-1 (5-4)

3. Virtus.pro, 2-1 (4-3)

4. 5men, 2-3 (5-8)

5. Alliance 1-2, 4-4)

6. Natus Vincere, 1-2 (4-4)

Group B

1. OG, 3-0 (6-1)

1. Team Secret, 3-0 (6-1)

3. Vikin.gg, 3-2 (7-7)

4. FlyToMoon, 1-2 (3-4)

5. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-4 (3-8)

6. Team Liquid, 0-3 (2-6)

—Field Level Media