Epic, WePlay! announce $590K summer event

Epic Esports Events and WePlay! Esports are joining forces to create the Omega League, a $590,000 Dota 2 event scheduled to begin next week and run through the first week of September.

The event will be split into two regions, with the majority of the prize money ($550,000) awarded in the Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States region. The Americas region will offer $40,000 in prize money. A total of 42 teams will take place in the main events.

Organizers said they intend for the Omega League to fill the void left by the cancellation of this summer’s Dota Pro Circuit. The final major tournament of the season, DPC was scheduled to take place in Singapore last month but was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Omega League’s EU/CIS region is split into two divisions — Immortal ($500,000) and Divine ($50,000). Several European teams — Alliance, Team Liquid, Natus Vincere, Team Nigma, Ninjas in Pyjamas, OG, Team Secret and Virtus.pro — have been involved in the formation of the event, and all are invited to the Immortal Division. FlyToMoon and Evil Geniuses will also take part in the Immortal Division, with eight teams playing in a closed qualifier for the final two spots in the 12-team division: HellRaisers, Vikin.gg, B8, Team Empire, Team Unique, Cyber Legacy and two teams to be invited at a later date.

Teams in the Divine Division will be filled out through qualifiers and some teams that lose during the Immortal playoffs.

The Americas also will have two divisions with teams to be determined: Divine Division ($31.500) and Ancient Division ($8,500). A $10,000 prize pool will be awarded in open qualifiers.

“The suspension of the DPC has thrown our competitive scene into a sort of twilight zone populated by an array of small tournaments making it very taxing on players, and hard for fans to engage emotionally,” the teams that worked on the tournament said in a joint news release.

“We decided to work together as a coalition of organizations, driven by our commitment to the fans, our love for this game, and the will to create a more sustainable competitive ecosystem around Dota 2. Omega League is the first tournament coming from this partnership and everyone involved has poured their hearts into making it worthy of those mythical weeks in August.”

Open qualifiers begin Monday while details on the EU/CIS closed qualifiers will be announced at a later date. The group stage for the EU/CIS region runs Aug. 10-26 with the playoffs following Sept. 2-5. The Americas open group play Aug. 17 and conclude it on Aug. 26. The playoffs run Aug. 28 through Sept. 5.

“Omega League is a unique product. We are extremely thankful to the teams and our partners at WePlay! for working together on the vision of what an online event can and should be,” said Mark Averbukh, a representative of Epic Esports Events. “We hope that this event will set the benchmark in the level of production and provide the fans many hours of premium content.”

