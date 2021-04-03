Evil Geniuses reach grand final of Singapore Major

Evil Geniuses toppled PSG.LGD on Saturday to advance to the grand final of the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

Evil Geniuses sandwiched wins in 29 and 45 minutes around a second-map setback in 37 minutes to gain a berth in Sunday’s grand final.

Evil Geniuses await the winner of Sunday’s lower bracket final pitting PSG.LGD against Invictus Gaming.

Invictus Gaming punched their ticket to that contest after sweeping Team Secret with wins in 41 and 30 minutes, respectively.

All playoff matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final on Sunday. The winning team receives $200,000.

--Field Level Media