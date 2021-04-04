Invictus Gaming stun Evil Geniuses for Singapore title

Invictus Gaming rallied to beat Evil Geniuses 3-2 on Sunday to win the grand final of the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

Evil Geniuses won the first two maps in 31 and 29 minutes to take a commanding lead in Sunday’s event.

But Invictus, a qualifier in the tournament, took the third map in 56 minutes, then claimed the next two in 41 and 43 minutes, respectively, to topple EG and take the $200,000 top prize.

EG, which had lost only one map in reaching the grand final from the upper bracket, earns $100,000 for the runner-up finish.

Invictus had to win Sunday’s lower bracket final against PSG.LGD before facing EG. Invictus won the first map in 45 minutes, lost the second in 33 minutes, then sealed their entry into the final with a 61-minute victory on the deciding map.

PSG.LGD receives $75,000 for finishing third.

ONE Esports Singapore Major final standings, prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: Invictus Gaming, $200,000, 500 DPC points

2nd: Evil Geniuses, $100,000, 450

3rd: PSG.LGD, $75,000, 400

4th: Team Secret, $50,000, 350

5th-6th: OB Sports x Neon, Thunder Predator, $25,000, 300

7th-8th: Vici Gaming, Virtus.pro, $12,500, 200

9th-12th: Fnatic, Team Liquid, Team Aster, Quincy Crew, $0, 0

13th-16th. Alliance, AS Monaco Gambit, T1, Team Nigma, $0, 0

