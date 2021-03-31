Team Secret start fast in One Esports Singapore Major

Team Secret, PSG.LGD and Evil Geniuses each recorded a sweep on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the upper bracket at the One Esports Singapore Major.

Team Secret dispatched Thunder Predator after securing wins in 42 and 38 minutes, respectively.

PSG.LGD upended Virtus.pro after posting victories in 47 and 37 minutes, respectively.

Evil Geniuses did away with Fnatic after seizing wins in 26 and 50 minutes, respectively.

While Team Secret and PSG.LGD will square off on Friday, Invictus Gaming set up their upper bracket second-round match Thursday with Evil Geniuses by securing a 2-1 win over Vici Gaming.

Invictus Gaming sandwiched wins in 35 and 37 minutes around a second-map setback in 45 minutes.

Fnatic, Vici Gaming, Thunder Predator and Virtus.pro were bounced to the lower bracket following their losses.

All playoff matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final on April 4. The winning team receives $200,000.

--Field Level Media