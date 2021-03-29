Thunder Predator sizzle in One Esports Singapore Major

Thunder Predator recorded four sweeps on Monday to get off to a fast start in the round-robin group stage at the One Esports Singapore Major, the first live major Dota 2 event in over a year.

Thunder Predator brushed aside Team Liquid after posting wins in 32 and 35 minutes on green, respectively. They then swept Alliance in 35 and 44 minutes, both on green.

Thunder Predator continued their surge by besting Team Aster on green in 49 and 23 minutes, respectively. They followed that up by dismantling Quincy Crew in 35 (red) and 43 minutes (green).

PSG.LGD split their contests with Team Aster and Team Liquid before sweeping OB Esports x Neon to reside in a five-way tie for second place. PSG.LSG defeated OB Esports x Neon in 33 minutes and 40 minutes, both on red.

Quincy Crew, who are also tied for second place, in addition to getting swept by Thunder Predator, split with Team Liquid and Vici Gaming before sweeping Esports x Neon, courtesy of victories in 46 (red) and 29 minutes (green), respectively.

Team Aster, who are part of that five-team contingent as well, split with OB Esports x Neon and PSG.LGD before toppling Alliance after notching wins in 48 and 37 minutes, respectively, both on green.

Team Liquid notched their first win with a sweep of Vici Gaming. They won their matches in 22 and 39 minutes on red.

Vici Gaming, who split with Alliance, rebounded from that setback to Team Liquid by sweeping Esports x Neon, courtesy of wins in 41 and 39 minutes, respectively. Both came on red.

The event, which is being played without fans, features 16 teams from around the world. Six of those teams are competing in the wild-card stage, with the top three advancing to the Group Stage.

The Group Stage will be played Monday and Tuesday, with the top three teams moving on to the upper bracket of the playoffs and the 4th-7th-place teams to the lower bracket. The eighth-place team will be eliminated.

The $500,000 tournament runs through April 4, with the winning team receiving $200,000.

Group Stage round-robin standings

Team, W-T-L, W-L

1. Thunder Predator 4-0-0, 8-0

2. PSG.LGD, 1-2-0, 4-2

2. Quincy Crew 1-2-1, 4-4

2. Team Aster 1-2-1, 4-4

2. Team Liquid, 1-2-1, 4-4

2. Vici Gaming, 1-2-1, 4-4

7. Alliance 0-1-2, 1-5

7. OB Esports x Neon 0-1-3, 1-7

--Field Level Media