Thunder Predator top group stage at One Esports Singapore Major

Thunder Predator finished atop the group stage Tuesday at the One Esports Singapore Major, setting up a first-round clash with Team Secret on Wednesday.

PSG.LGD and Vici Gaming also advanced to the upper bracket from the round-robin group stage at the first live major Dota 2 event in more than a year.

Quincy Crew, Team Aster, Team Liquid and OB Esports x Neon qualified for the lower bracket, while eighth-place finisher Alliance were eliminated.

The other first-round series in the upper bracket are: Evil Geniuses vs. Fnatic, Invictus Gaming vs. Vici Gaming, and Virtus.pro vs. PSG.LGD.

All playoff matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final on April 4. The winning team receives $200,000.

In Tuesday’s best-of-two action in the group stage, Thunder Predator swept PSG.LGD and split with VG and OB Esports x Neon. TP won in 23 minutes on green and in 35 minutes on red against PSG.LGD.

Group Stage round-robin standings

Team, W-T-L, W-L

1. Thunder Predator 5-2-0, 12-2

2. PSG.LGD, 3-3-1, 9-5

3. Vici Gaming, 2-4-1, 8-6

4. Quincy Crew 2-3-2, 7-7

5. Team Liquid, 1-4-2, 6-8

6. Team Aster 1-3-3, 5-9

7. OB Esports x Neon 1-3-3, 5-9

8. Alliance 0-4-3, 4-10

--Field Level Media