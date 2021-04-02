Thunder Predator, OB Esports x Neon stay alive at Singapore Major

OB Esports x Neon and Thunder Predator won Friday to advance to third-round play in the lower bracket at the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

OB Esports rallied for a 2-1 win over Vici Gaming. They dropped the opening map in 37 minutes before sweeping the next two (both on green) in 37 and 28 minutes.

Thunder Predator swept Virtus.pro, winning on green both times in 33 and 42 minutes.

Lower-bracket action continues with OB Esports facing Team Secret and Thunder Predator taking on Invictus Gaming. The winners of those two matches will meet in Saturday’s lower-bracket final.

Evil Geniuses and PSG.LGD meet in the upper-bracket final on Saturday.

All playoff matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final on Sunday. The winning team receives $200,000.

--Field Level Media