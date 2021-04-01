Virtus.pro among teams to move on at Singapore major

Virtus.pro, Thunder Predator, Vici Gaming and OB Esports x Neon stayed alive in lower-bracket play at the One Esports Singapore Major on Thursday.

Quincy Crew, taking on Virtus.pro, took control early, winning the first map in 35 minutes. But Virtus.pro rebounded quickly, taking the next two maps in 27 and 34 minutes, respectively.

Virtus.pro will meet Thunder Predator in the lower-bracket second round on Friday. Thunder Predator advanced after sweeping Team Aster in maps of 51 and 35 minutes.

Vici Gaming eliminated Team Liquid in first-round action with a sweep, winning maps in 35 and 36 minutes. They will meet OB Esports x Neon, who dispatched Fanatic 2-1 in the next round.

OB Esports x Neon sandwiched wins in 47 and 32 minutes around a 24-minute loss in the second map.

All playoff matches in the $500,000 tournament are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final on Sunday. The winning team receives $200,000.

--Field Level Media