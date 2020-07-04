FlyToMoon advance to Parimatch League Season 3 final

FlyToMoon earned a rematch with Virtus.pro in Sunday’s grand final of the Parimatch League Season 3.

FlyToMoon punched their ticket to the final after completing a 2-0 victory over HellRaisers in Saturday’s lower-bracket final.

FlyToMoon posted wins in 37 and 44 minutes, respectively, to set up a rematch with Virtus.pro, who rallied from a one-map deficit on Friday to post a 2-1 victory over FTM in the upper-bracket final.

The winner of Sunday’s rematch will earn $50,000, and the runner-up will receive $25,000.

In Saturday’s early match, HellRaisers recorded a 2-1 victory over Team Unique in a lower-bracket, first-round clash with 36- and 25-minute wins sandwiching a 42-minute Team Unique win.

The $93,000 Dota 2 event features four teams from the Commonwealth of Independent States. Play consists of a double-elimination bracket, with all matches best-of-three except for the best-of-five final on Sunday.

Parimatch League Season 3 prize pool

2. $25,000 — TBA

3. $10,000 — HellRaisers

4. $8,000 — Team Unique

—Field Level Media