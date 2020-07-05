Virtus.pro rally to win Parimatch League Season 3 final

Virtus.pro overcame a two-map deficit to upend FlyToMoon on Sunday in the best-of-five grand final of the Parimatch League Season 3.

Virtus.pro also rallied from a one-map deficit to defeat FlyToMoon in Friday’s upper-bracket final.

In the grand final, Virtus.pro put themselves in an early hole by losing the first two maps in 28 and 24 minutes, respectively. Undaunted, Virtus.pro sandwiched wins in 43 minutes around another in 30 to pocket the $50,000 first prize.

FlyToMoon received $25,000 for their second-place finish.

The $93,000 Dota 2 event featured four teams from the Commonwealth of Independent States in a double-elimination competition.

Parimatch League Season 3 prize pool

1. $50,000 — Virtus.pro

2. $25,000 — FlyToMoon

3. $10,000 — HellRaisers

4. $8,000 — Team Unique

—Field Level Media