TI5 champ ppd considers ending retirement

Peter “ppd” Dager says he is considering ending his brief retirement.

The 28-year-old American was the captain of Ninjas in Pyjamas before retiring from competitive Dota 2 play in April. He is best known for helping Evil Geniuses win The International 2015 (TI5) championship.

“I have been thinking about coming back to Dota, to be completely honest with you, but I think I’m just going to do what (Clinton “Fear” Loomis) is doing and chill out and see where things are at in January,” ppd told viewers during a recent stream on Twitch, per oneesports.gg.

Fear, his former teammate with EG when they won TI5, said earlier this month that he is taking a break until the Dota Pro Circuit returns next year.

One of the most decorated players in the game’s history, ppd compiled more than 1,000 victories as a professional with 42 tournament wins and nearly $3 million in prize money.

