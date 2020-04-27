Esports
April 27, 2020 / 9:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Secret's 'Puppey' bringing back invite-only FPL

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

Clement “Puppey” Ivanov of Team Secret “reignited” the FACEIT Pro League on Monday.

The invite-only league features top Dota 2 players from multiple regions.

“I have reignited the Faceit players league,” Puppey tweeted. “... I want managers of teams to check their emails and individual players to check their twitter private messages. Thank you!”

The last FACEIT Pro League for Dota 2 was held in 2018, but both established pros and up-and-coming talent could have more free time now to compete during the COVID-19 pandemic.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below