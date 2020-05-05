FTM stay alive for final playoff spot in Pushka League

The last day of the WePlay! Pushka League group stage won’t be without some drama, thanks to FlyToMoon.

Knowing that a loss would eliminate them from the playoffs, FTM instead routed B8 in little more than an hour Tuesday, staying alive and leaving one last playoff spot up for grabs Wednesday.

FTM completed their group slate with a 3-3 record, a half-game behind 3-2 Virtus.pro in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) standings. Virtus.pro — who forced FTM into a do-or-die situation with a win in the match prior — play Team Spirit in the first of three games Wednesday, the final day of group play.

A win would sent Virtus.pro to the playoffs. Should Virtus.pro lose, they would face a best-of-one tiebreaker against FTM for the final CIS playoff berth.

Tuesday’s action began with a pair of matches in the European group, with Team Nigma needing a win and help to stay alive.

After Team Secret swept Ninjas in Pyjamas in 56 and 49 minutes in a matchup of teams entering the day at 3-1, Alliance throttled Nigma in 45 and 24 minutes. That result moved Alliance to 5-1 and into no worse than a tie for first in the group while simultaneously locking both Secret and NiP into the playoffs and eliminating Nigma.

Virtus.pro then swept VP.Prodigy in 30 and 31 minutes, dropping VP.Prodigy to 4-2 and locking HellRaisers (5-1) into the top seed from the CIS group. Then came the do-or-die moment for FTM, who delivered with 20- and 43-minute wins.

The $250,000 Dota 2 event features two seven-team groups: a CIS group and a European group.

Each team plays six matches in the round-robin group stage, with each match best-of-three. The top four teams in each group advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin Friday.

All playoff matches will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000.

Wednesday’s matches:

CIS

Virtus.pro vs. Team Spirit

Europe

Team Nigma vs. Team Secret

OG vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

WePlay! Pushka League standings through Tuesday:

Europe

x-1. Alliance, 5-1

x-2. Team Secret, 4-1

x-3. Team Liquid, 4-2

x-4. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-2

e-T5. Team Nigma, 1-4

e-T5. OG, 1-4

e-7. OG Seed, 1-5

CIS

y-1. HellRaisers, 5-1

x-T2. VP.Prodigy, 4-2

x-T2. Natus Vincere, 4-2

4. Virtus.pro, 3-2

5. FlyToMoon, 3-3

e-6. Team Spirit, 1-4

e-7. B8, 0-5

y-clinched top seed in group

x-clinched playoff spot

e-eliminated from playoffs

—Field Level Media