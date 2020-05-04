HellRaisers finish 5-1 in CIS group play in Pushka League

HellRaisers bounced back from their first loss in the WePlay! Pushka League with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Team Spirit on Monday.

HellRaisers took the first and third games against Spirit in nearly identical times of 48 minutes, 59 seconds and 48 minutes, 57 seconds. Spirit won the second in just under 44 minutes.

HellRaisers finished the round-robin group stage with a 5-1 record to lead the Commonwealth of Independent States region with a 5-1 record.

Right behind them are VP.Prodigy, who handed HellRaisers their only loss on Saturday. VP. Prodigy swept winless B8 on Monday in 30 and 37 minutes and improved to 4-1 with one match remaining.

In Monday’s lone match from the European group, Team Liquid jumped into second place with a 2-0 win over OG.Seed. The games were decided in 25 and 42 minutes.

The $250,000 Dota 2 event features two seven-team groups: a CIS group and a European group.

Each team plays six matches in the round-robin group stage, with each match best-of-three. The top four teams in each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin Friday.

All playoff matches will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000.

Action continues with four matches on Tuesday:

Team Secret vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

Team Nigma vs. Alliance

Virtus.pro vs. VP.Prodigy

B8 vs. FlyToMoon

WePlay! Pushka League standings through Monday:

Europe

x-1. Alliance, 4-1

x-2. Team Liquid, 4-2

T3. Team Secret, 3-1

T3. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-1

5. Team Nigma, 1-3

e-6. OG, 1-4

e-7. OG Seed, 1-5

CIS

x-1. HellRaisers, 5-1

x-2. VP.Prodigy, 4-1

x-3. Natus Vincere, 4-2

4. Virtus.pro, 2-2

5. FlyToMoon, 2-3

6. Team Spirit, 1-4

e-7. B8, 0-5

x-clinched playoff spot

e-eliminated from playoffs

—Field Level Media