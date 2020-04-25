HellRaisers improve to 2-0 in Pushka League

HellRaisers grabbed an early lead in the CIS group with a 2-0 victory Saturday over FlyToMoon at the WePlay! Pushka League online tournament.
The 14-team, $250,000 Dota 2 event features seven from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and seven from Europe.
Each team plays six matches in the round-robin group stage, with each match best-of-three. The top four teams in each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin May 7.
HellRaisers improved to 2-0 by beating FlyToMoon in 36 and 40 minutes. It was the first match for FlyToMoon.
Also in CIS action Saturday, Natus Vincere (1-1) broke into the win column by sweeping B8 (0-2) in 49 and 32 minutes. In the European group, Alliance (1-1) posted a 2-1 win over Team Liquid (0-2). Team Liquid won the opening map in 21 minutes, but Alliance answered with wins in 25 and 33 minutes.
Following group play, all playoff matches will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000.
Sunday’s WePlay! Pushka League schedule:
Europe
—Team Nigma vs. Team Liquid
—Team Secret vs. OG Seed
—Virtus.pro vs. FlyToMoon
WePlay! Pushka League standings through Saturday:
Europe
1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 2-0
2. Team Secret, 1-0
3. Alliance, 1-1
T4. OG, 0-0
T4. Team Nigma, 0-0
6. OG Seed, 0-1
7. Team Liquid, 0-2
1. HellRaisers, 2-0
2. Team Spirit, 1-0
3. Natus Vincere, 1-1
T4. Virtus.pro, 0-0
T4. VP.Prodigy, 0-0
6. FlyToMoon, 0-1
7. B8, 0-2
—Field Level Media