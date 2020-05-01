HellRaisers improve to 4-0 in WePlay! Pushka League

HellRaisers remained perfect on Friday by recording a sweep of winless B8 at the WePlay! Pushka League.

FlyToMoon (2-3) moved into third place in the Commonwealth of Independent States group following a 2-1 victory over Team Spirit (1-3). Both of those teams trail HellRaisers (4-0), while B8 (0-3) resides in last place.

In the European group on Friday, Team Liquid (3-2) posted their second win in as many days with a 2-0 victory over OG (0-3).

The $250,000 Dota 2 event features two seven-team groups: a CIS group and a European group.

Each team plays six matches in the round-robin group stage, with each match best-of-three. The top four teams in each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin May 7.

All playoff matches will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000.

Friday’s action began with HellRaisers dispatching B8 in just over 27 and 31 minutes, respectively.

Team Liquid also swept their opponent, posting wins in nearly 33 and 38 minutes, respectively.

FlyToMoon had a much tougher time of it against Team Spirit, sandwiching wins in just over 39 minutes and 24 minutes, respectively, around a setback in 23 minutes.

Action continues with three matches on Saturday:

Europe

OG vs. OG.Seed

Alliance vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

CIS

HellRaisers vs. VP.Prodigy

WePlay! Pushka League standings through Friday:

Europe

1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-0

T2. Team Secret, 3-1

T2. Alliance, 3-1

4. Team Liquid, 3-2

5. Team Nigma, 1-2

6. OG, 0-3

7. OG Seed, 0-4

CIS

1. HellRaisers, 4-0

2. Natus Vincere, 4-1

3. FlyToMoon, 2-3

4. VP.Prodigy, 1-1

5. Virtus.pro, 1-2

6. Team Spirit, 1-3

7. B8, 0-3

—Field Level Media