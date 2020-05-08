NiP, Liquid, VP.Prodigy advance in Pushka League playoffs

Ninjas in Pyjamas, VP.Prodigy and Team Liquid swept their playoff openers Friday to reach the Pushka League semifinals.

NiP defeated Commonwealth of Independent States group winner HellRaisers in 30 minutes and 52 minutes and will face VP.Prodigy on Saturday. VP.Prodigy took care of Alliance in 39 and 35 minutes.

Liquid posted 59- and 35-minute wins against Virtus.pro and will take on the winner of Saturday’s last quarterfinal between Team Secret and Natus Vincere.

Also Saturday, HellRaisers will battle Virtus.pro in the lower bracket. Alliance will face the Secret-Na’Vi loser in the lower bracket on Sunday.

All playoff matches in the $250,000 Dota 2 event will be best-of-three aside from the best-of-five May 12 grand final. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000.

Pushka League prize pool (USD):

4. $20,000 — TBD

5-6. $12,500 — TBD

7-8. $10,000 — TBD

9-10. $7,000 — OG, FlyToMoon

11-12. $5,000 — Team Nigma, Team Spirit

13-14. $3,000 — OG Seed, B8

—Field Level Media