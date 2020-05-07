Team Nigma win sixth-place tiebreaker in Pushka League

Team Nigma toppled OG.Seed in a best-of-one tiebreaker on Thursday to clinch sixth place in the European group of the WePlay! Pushka League.
Team Nigma emerged victorious in over 42 minutes to pick up $5,000 and a seed in the Season 2 Division 1. OG.Seed received $3,000 and were relegated to Division 2 for next season.
The four playoff representatives from the Europe group were already determined: Team Secret (5-1), Alliance (5-1), Team Liquid (4-2) and Ninjas in Pyjamas (3-3).
The Commonwealth of Independent States group features the following playoff representatives: HellRaisers (5-1), VP.Prodigy (4-2), Natus Vincere (4-2) and Virtus.pro (4-2).
All playoff matches in the $250,000 Dota 2 event will be best of three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best of five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000.
Friday’s quarterfinals:
HellRaisers vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas
Alliance vs. VP.Prodigy
Virtus.pro vs. Team Liquid
Saturday’s quarterfinal:
Team Secret vs. Natus Vincere
WePlay! Pushka League standings:
Europe
x-1. Team Secret, 5-1
x-2. Alliance, 5-1
x-3. Team Liquid, 4-2
x-4. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-3
e-5. OG, 2-4
e-6. Team Nigma, 1-5
e-7. OG Seed, 1-5
x-1. HellRaisers, 5-1
x-2. Virtus.pro, 4-2
x-3. VP.Prodigy, 4-2
x-4. Natus Vincere, 4-2
e-5. FlyToMoon, 3-3
e-6. Team Spirit, 1-5
e-7. B8, 0-6
x-clinched playoff spot
e-eliminated from playoffs
Prize pool:
1st place — $70,000
2nd place — $45,000
3rd place — $30,000
4th place — $20,000
5th-6th place — $12,500
7th-8th place — $10,000
9th-10th place — $7,000 — OG, FlyToMoon
11th-12th place — $5,000 — Team Nigma, Team Spirit
13th-14th place — $3,000 — OG Seed, B8
—Field Level Media