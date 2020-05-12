Team Secret sweep VP.Prodigy in Pushka League final

Team Secret swept VP.Prodigy to win the grand final of the WePlay! Pushka League on Tuesday.

After winning the first map in 46 minutes, Team Secret took the second in just under 18 minutes and the third in 27 minutes to capture the $70,000 first prize.

“WE MADE IT! WE ARE YOUR WEPLAY! PUSHKA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS,” the team tweeted. “Thank you to all our fans for your continued support during these challenging times.”

Members of the European team’s championship lineup were Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen, Michal “Nisha” Jankowski, Ludwig “zai” Wahlberg, Yazied “YapzOr” Jaradat and Clement “Puppey” Ivanov.

Pushka League viewers voted for the tournament’s Most Valuable Players, with MATUMBAMAN (MVP Core) and Puppey (MVP Support) each receiving an additional $5,000 bonus.

Including their four playoff wins, Team Secret finished the event with only one loss in 10 matches.

VP.Prodigy advanced to the grand final of the $250,000 Dota 2 event with a 2-0 win earlier Tuesday against Team Liquid in the lower-bracket final, winning both maps in about 36 minutes.

WePlay! Pushka League prize pool:

1. $70,000 — Team Secret

2. $45,000 — VP.Prodigy

3. $30,000 — Team Liquid

4. $20,000 — Virtus.pro

5-6. $12,500 — Ninjas in Pyjamas, Alliance

7-8. $10,000 — HellRaisers, Natus Vincere

9-10. $7,000 — OG, FlyToMoon

11-12. $5,000 — Team Nigma, Team Spirit

13-14. $3,000 — OG Seed, B8

