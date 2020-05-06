Virtus.pro clinch final Pushka League playoff spot

Virtus.pro clinched the final playoff spot in the WePlay! Pushka League on Wednesday with a clutch 2-1 win against Team Spirit.

Virtus.pro (4-2) secured the top-four finish in the Commonwealth of Independent States group, joining HellRaisers (5-1), VP.Prodigy (4-2) and Natus Vincere (4-2). FlyToMoon (3-3) dropped to fifth place and was eliminated with Virtus.pro’s win.

The four playoff representatives from the Europe group were already determined: Team Secret (5-1), Alliance (5-1), Team Liquid (4-2) and Ninjas in Pyjamas (3-3).

Virtus.pro won the opener in 21 minutes, but Spirit evened the match in 30 minutes before VP took the decider in 26 minutes.

Also on Wednesday’s final day of group play were a pair of matches in the European group. Team Secret swept Team Nigma in 30 and 25 minutes, and OG earned a 2-1 win over NiP. OG lost the opener in 27 minutes before rallying in 44 and 22 minutes.

All playoff matches in the $250,000 Dota 2 event will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000.

On Thursday, Team Nigma and OG Seed will play a best-of-one tiebreaker to determine the sixth-place finisher in the European group. The winner will get $5,000 and a seed in the Season 2 Division 1. The loser will get $3,000 and be relegated to Division 2 for next season.

Friday’s quarterfinals:

HellRaisers vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

Alliance vs. VP.Prodigy

Virtus.pro vs. Team Liquid

Saturday’s quarterfinal:

Team Secret vs. Natus Vincere

WePlay! Pushka League standings:

Europe

x-1. Team Secret, 5-1

x-2. Alliance, 5-1

x-3. Team Liquid, 4-2

x-4. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-3

e-5. OG, 2-4

e-T6. Team Nigma, 1-5

e-T6. OG Seed, 1-5

CIS

x-1. HellRaisers, 5-1

x-2. Virtus.pro, 4-2

x-3. VP.Prodigy, 4-2

x-4. Natus Vincere, 4-2

e-5. FlyToMoon, 3-3

e-6. Team Spirit, 1-5

e-7. B8, 0-6

x-clinched playoff spot

e-eliminated from playoffs

—Field Level Media