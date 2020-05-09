VP.Prodigy gain berth in upper bracket final of Pushka League

VP.Prodigy advanced to the upper bracket final of the WePlay! Pushka League with a 2-0 victory over Ninjas in Pyjamas on Saturday.

VP.Prodigy posted victories in nearly 36 and 38 minutes, respectively, to advance to Monday’s upper bracket final against the winner of Sunday’s match pitting Team Liquid against Team Secret.

Team Secret also was victorious on Saturday after sweeping Natus Vincere in a quarterfinal match, courtesy of wins in 33 and 32 minutes, respectively.

NiP dropped to the lower bracket and will square off on Sunday against Virtus.pro, who swept HellRaisers in a first-round match. Virtus.pro posted wins in just over 50 and 42 minutes, respectively, on Saturday.

Alliance will face Natus Vincere in a first-round match in the lower bracket on Sunday.

All playoff matches in the $250,000 Dota 2 event will be best-of-three aside from the best-of-five grand final on Sunday. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will earn $45,000.

Pushka League prize pool:

4. $20,000 — TBD

5-6. $12,500 — TBD

7-8. $10,000 — HellRaisers, TBD

9-10. $7,000 — OG, FlyToMoon

11-12. $5,000 — Team Nigma, Team Spirit

13-14. $3,000 — OG Seed, B8

—Field Level Media